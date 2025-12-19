(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event

    Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Santa Claus addresses attendees during the Holloman Holidays event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. Visitors and base personnel were treated to a tree-lighting ceremony, community vendors, holiday-themed photo opportunities and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 16:31
    Photo ID: 9455189
    VIRIN: 251205-F-OP366-1041
    Resolution: 4046x2692
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tree lighting
    49th Wing
    Holloman Holidays

