Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event

Santa Claus addresses attendees during the Holloman Holidays event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. Visitors and base personnel were treated to a tree-lighting ceremony, community vendors, holiday-themed photo opportunities and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)