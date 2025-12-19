U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, right, joins the family of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Nelson at the Holloman Holidays tree-lighting ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The annual tradition of base leadership joining a deployed service member’s family symbolizes the support those families continue to have during the holiday season and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9455197
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-OP366-1023
|Resolution:
|4829x3213
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.