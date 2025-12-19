(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event [Image 3 of 6]

    Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, right, joins the family of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Nelson at the Holloman Holidays tree-lighting ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The annual tradition of base leadership joining a deployed service member’s family symbolizes the support those families continue to have during the holiday season and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    This work, Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

