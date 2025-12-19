Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, right, joins the family of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Nelson at the Holloman Holidays tree-lighting ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The annual tradition of base leadership joining a deployed service member’s family symbolizes the support those families continue to have during the holiday season and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)