Holloman Holidays 2025 tree lighting event

Attendees of the Holloman Holidays event watch a tree-lighting ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The annual event is organized as an end-of-year morale occasion that brings together members of the local community with Team Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)