(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate [Image 11 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer Two Marco Altadonna, chief technical advisor to the commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, receives a diploma during a Warrant Officer Training School graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala., Dec. 18, 2025. Altadonna was the first Florida Air National Guardsman to join the warrant officer ranks since the program was dissolved in 1958. Warrant officers offer units unique capabilities as they serve as technical integrators, professional warfighters, and credible advisors. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force reinstated the warrant officer program with a focus on Cyber and IT fields, enhancing cyber and space domain capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 12:05
    Photo ID: 9454290
    VIRIN: 251218-F-RH401-3025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.38 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate
    FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery