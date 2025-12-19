FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer Two Marco Altadonna, chief technical advisor to the commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron interacts with loved ones following a commissioning ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala, Dec. 17, 2025. Altadonna was the first Florida Air National Guardsman to complete the course since the Warrant Officer Corps dissolved in 1958. Warrant officers serve as a vital link between enlisted personnel and commissioned officers, acting as technical leaders, trainers, and advisors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)