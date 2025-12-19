FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jeffrey Beltran, director of operations, CW2 Marco Altadonna, chief technical advisor to the commander, and Lt. Col. Paul Martin, commander, all with the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, pose for a photo following a commissioning ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala, Dec. 17, 2025. Altadonna was the first Florida Air National Guard candidate to complete Warrant Officer Training School since the Warrant Officer Corps dissolved in 1958. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force reinstated the Warrant Officer Corps, with a focus on Cyber and IT fields. Newly commissioned candidates provide the force with technical leaders capable of enhancing cyber and space domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)