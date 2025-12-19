FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer Two Marco Altadonna, chief technical advisor to the commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, participates in a Warrant Officer Training School graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala., Dec. 18, 2025. Altadonna was the first Florida Air National Guardsman to join the warrant officer ranks since the program was dissolved in 1958. Warrant officers offer units unique capabilities as they serve as technical integrators, professional warfighters, and credible advisors. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force reinstated the warrant officer program with a focus on Cyber and IT fields, enhancing cyber and space domain capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)