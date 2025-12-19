FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer Two Marco Altadonna, chief technical advisor to the commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, is sworn in by Lt. Col. Paul Martin, commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, during a commissioning ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala, Dec. 17, 2025. Altadonna was the first Florida Air National Guard candidate to complete Warrant Officer Training School since the Warrant Officer Corps dissolved in 1958. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force reinstated the Warrant Officer Corps, with a focus on Cyber and IT fields. Newly commissioned candidates provide the force with technical leaders capable of enhancing cyber and space domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)