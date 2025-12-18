Director of NCIS visits III MEF Commanding General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Bradley Duckworth, the executive assistant director for pacific operations, Naval Criminal Investigation Service, Omar Lopez, the director of NCIS, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Raymond Hasegawa, a counterintelligence operations cell chief with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), Staff Sgt. Ripley Tew, a national security directorate agent with NCIS Far East Field Office, Sgt. Colby Medlock, a national security directorate agent with NCIS Far East Field Office, and Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III MEF pose for a group photo after an award presentation at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. NCIS and III MEF leadership recognized these Marines for their significant contributions and superior performance of duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)