Director of NCIS visits III MEF Commanding General

Bradley Duckworth, the executive assistant director for pacific operations, Naval Criminal Investigation Service, speaks to U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force prior to an awards presentation at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. NCIS and III MEF leadership recognized these Marines for their significant contributions and superior performance of duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)