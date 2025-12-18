U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Raymond Hasegawa, right, a counterintelligence operations cell chief agent with III Marine Expeditionary Force, shakes hands with Omar Lopez, the director of Naval Criminal Investigation Service after being presented a Letter of Appreciation at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. NCIS and III MEF leadership recognized these Marines for their significant contributions and superior performance of duty. Hasegawa is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9453306
|VIRIN:
|251219-M-RB314-1010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|22.92 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Director of NCIS visits III MEF Commanding General [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.