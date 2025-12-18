Director of NCIS visits III MEF Commanding General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Raymond Hasegawa, right, a counterintelligence operations cell chief agent with III Marine Expeditionary Force, shakes hands with Omar Lopez, the director of Naval Criminal Investigation Service after being presented a Letter of Appreciation at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. NCIS and III MEF leadership recognized these Marines for their significant contributions and superior performance of duty. Hasegawa is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)