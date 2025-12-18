(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Director of NCIS visits III MEF Commanding General

    Director of NCIS visits III MEF Commanding General

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ripley Tew, right, a national security directorate agent with Naval Criminal Investigation Service Far East Field Office, is presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force during an awards presentation at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025.  NCIS and III MEF leadership recognized these Marines for their significant contributions and superior performance of duty.  Tew is a native of Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 00:25
    Photo ID: 9453305
    VIRIN: 251219-M-RB314-1018
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.75 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Director of NCIS visits III MEF Commanding General [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    III MEF
    Distinguished Visitor
    NCIS
    Award Presentation

