Director of NCIS visits III MEF Commanding General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colby Medlock, right, a national security directorate agent with Naval Criminal Investigation Service Far East Field Office, is presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, during an awards presentation at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. NCIS and III MEF leadership recognized these Marines for their significant contributions and superior performance of duty. Medlock is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)