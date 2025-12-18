YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 18, 2025) — U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka transport a simulated casualty from a dive locker during a bilateral emergency medical drill involving Commander, Submarine Group Seven; U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka; Japan Self-Defense Force Hospital Yokosuka; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Undersea Medical Center; and the Navy Dive Locker at U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center. The exercise rehearsed coordinated response, transport, and evaluation procedures for a simulated diving-related embolism. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9452927
|VIRIN:
|251118-N-WC492-1001
|Resolution:
|1476x1035
|Size:
|818.69 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness
No keywords found.