U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TAURA, Japan (Nov. 18, 2025) — Personnel from Commander, Submarine Group Seven; U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka; Japan Self-Defense Force Hospital Yokosuka; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Undersea Medical Center; and the Navy Dive Locker at U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center observe hyperbaric chamber operations during a bilateral emergency medical drill. The exercise rehearsed coordinated response, transport, and evaluation procedures for a simulated diving-related embolism. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)