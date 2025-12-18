(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness

    JAPAN

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    TAURA, Japan (Nov. 18, 2025) — Personnel from Commander, Submarine Group Seven; U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka; Japan Self-Defense Force Hospital Yokosuka; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Undersea Medical Center; and the Navy Dive Locker at U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center observe hyperbaric chamber operations during a bilateral emergency medical drill. The exercise rehearsed coordinated response, transport, and evaluation procedures for a simulated diving-related embolism. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9452917
    VIRIN: 251118-N-WC492-1006
    Resolution: 1920x1295
    Size: 988.18 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness

    JMSDF
    JSDF
    Exercise
    Japan
    Joint

