U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness

TAURA, Japan (Nov. 18, 2025) — U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen from U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force hyperbaric technicians prepare to move a simulated diving casualty into a hyperbaric chamber at the JMSDF Undersea Medical Center during a bilateral emergency response drill. The exercise rehearsed coordinated response, transport, and evaluation procedures for a simulated diving-related embolism. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)