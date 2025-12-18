TAURA, Japan (Nov. 18, 2025) — U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen from U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force hyperbaric technicians prepare to move a simulated diving casualty into a hyperbaric chamber at the JMSDF Undersea Medical Center during a bilateral emergency response drill. The exercise rehearsed coordinated response, transport, and evaluation procedures for a simulated diving-related embolism. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9452925
|VIRIN:
|251118-N-WC492-1005
|Resolution:
|1421x1704
|Size:
|805.94 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness
No keywords found.