TAURA, Japan (Nov. 18, 2025) — U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen and a master labor contractor driver from U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka transport a simulated diving casualty to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Undersea Medical Center hyperbaric chamber during a bilateral emergency medical drill. The exercise rehearsed coordinated response, transport, and evaluation procedures for a simulated diving-related embolism. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness
