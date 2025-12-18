U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Diver-Injury Drill to Strengthen Medical Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TAURA, Japan (Nov. 18, 2025) — Medical personnel from U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Undersea Medical Center conduct a rapid evaluation of a simulated diving casualty during a bilateral emergency medical drill. The exercise rehearsed coordinated response, transport, and evaluation procedures for a simulated diving-related embolism. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)