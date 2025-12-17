Never Forgotten, Honoring Colorado’s Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee places a wreath following the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2025. Following the conclusion of the formal ceremony, remaining wreaths were made available for attendees to personally place in remembrance of a veteran. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)