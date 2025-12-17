Never Forgotten, Honoring Colorado’s Fallen

Attendees stand in line for wreaths following the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2025. The act of laying wreathes at the resting place of fallen service members alongside the local community demonstrated a shared commitment to honoring our nation’s veterans. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
