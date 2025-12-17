U.S. Air Force Col. David Knight, Space Base Delta 2 deputy commander, and his wife, Emily Knight, place a wreath following the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2025. At the conclusion of the event, attendees were encouraged to participate in the act of placing a wreath. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:04
|Photo ID:
|9451182
|VIRIN:
|251213-X-KO270-1497
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Never Forgotten, Honoring Colorado’s Fallen [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.