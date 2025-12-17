Never Forgotten, Honoring Colorado’s Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David Knight, Space Base Delta 2 deputy commander, and his wife, Emily Knight, place a wreath following the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2025. At the conclusion of the event, attendees were encouraged to participate in the act of placing a wreath. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)