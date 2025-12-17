Never Forgotten, Honoring Colorado’s Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rick Crandall, Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation chief executive officer, gives a speech during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2025. The ceremony provided an opportunity to honor the fallen while strengthening the bond between Buckley Space Force Base and the local community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)