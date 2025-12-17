(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Never Forgotten, Honoring Colorado’s Fallen [Image 8 of 10]

    Never Forgotten, Honoring Colorado’s Fallen

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Rick Crandall, Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation chief executive officer, gives a speech during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2025. The ceremony provided an opportunity to honor the fallen while strengthening the bond between Buckley Space Force Base and the local community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 11:04
    Photo ID: 9451181
    VIRIN: 251213-X-KO270-1095
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Forgotten, Honoring Colorado’s Fallen [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

