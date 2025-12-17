Never Forgotten, Honoring Colorado’s Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants pose for a group photo during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, Dec. 13, 2025. The assembly of service members from across the joint force signified a shared heritage and unified purpose in honoring the nation’s veterans. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)