Sky Soldiers Recognize Heroes of the Week

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, highlights their nominee for Hero of the Week in front of the formation of troops at Tower Barracks, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. Recognizing Soldiers in front of their peers builds morale and strengthens esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)