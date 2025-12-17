(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sky Soldiers Awarded the Military Marching Badge [Image 5 of 14]

    Sky Soldiers Awarded the Military Marching Badge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, are pinned the Military Marching Badge after completing the Norwegian Foot March at Tower Barracks, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The Norwegian Foot March is a military endurance test where participants march 18.6 miles with a 25-pound rucksack under a given time restriction for their age group. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    This work, Sky Soldiers Awarded the Military Marching Badge [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

