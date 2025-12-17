Sky Soldiers Awarded the Military Marching Badge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, are pinned the Military Marching Badge after completing the Norwegian Foot March at Tower Barracks, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The Norwegian Foot March is a military endurance test where participants march 18.6 miles with a 25-pound rucksack under a given time restriction for their age group. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)