    Sky Soldier Presented Jumpmaster Certificate [Image 7 of 14]

    Sky Soldier Presented Jumpmaster Certificate

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marilyn Wilkey, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, presents her husband, Sgt. Jonathon Wilkey, a Jumpmaster certificate at Tower Barracks, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. A Jumpmaster is an expert paratrooper responsible for the safety and success of airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 06:03
    Photo ID: 9450652
    VIRIN: 251212-A-XB890-1035
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.96 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Sky Soldier Presented Jumpmaster Certificate [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

