Sky Soldier Presented Jumpmaster Certificate

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marilyn Wilkey, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, presents her husband, Sgt. Jonathon Wilkey, a Jumpmaster certificate at Tower Barracks, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. A Jumpmaster is an expert paratrooper responsible for the safety and success of airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
