Sky Soldiers Recognize Heroes of the Week

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Antonio Borja, assigned to Anzio Company, 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, speaks to the formation of troops about his nominee for Hero of the Week at Tower Barracks, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. Recognizing Soldiers in front of their peers builds morale and strengthens esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)