    Incirlik Showcases Tactical Excellence in CATM Training [Image 15 of 15]

    Incirlik Showcases Tactical Excellence in CATM Training

    TURKEY

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wade Pedersen, 39th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, grades a target at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2025. CATM instructors oversee every stage of instruction to ensure Airmen are prepared to safely operate and employ their assigned weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Showcases Tactical Excellence in CATM Training [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

