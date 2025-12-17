Incirlik Showcases Tactical Excellence in CATM Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wade Pedersen, 39th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, grades a target at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2025. CATM instructors oversee every stage of instruction to ensure Airmen are prepared to safely operate and employ their assigned weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)