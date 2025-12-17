Incirlik Showcases Tactical Excellence in CATM Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman Frank Asibey Anokye, 39th Security Forces Squadron member, loads ammunition at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2025. Members receive instructions during CATM courses to better learn how to handle their weapons in training environments and to maintain their proficiency in day to day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)