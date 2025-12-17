U.S. Airman Frank Asibey Anokye, 39th Security Forces Squadron member, loads ammunition at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2025. Members receive instructions during CATM courses to better learn how to handle their weapons in training environments and to maintain their proficiency in day to day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 04:08
|Photo ID:
|9450529
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-PB738-1266
|Resolution:
|2578x1719
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Showcases Tactical Excellence in CATM Training [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.