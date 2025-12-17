Incirlik Showcases Tactical Excellence in CATM Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 39th Security Forces Squadron prepare to fire M-18 pistols at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2025. The training is designed to equip Airmen with the skills to safely and effectively operate and conduct immediate and remedial actions on the firearms issued to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)