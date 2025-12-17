Incirlik Showcases Tactical Excellence in CATM Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class John Becker, 39th Security Forces Squadron member, fires an M-18 pistol from the hip at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2025. Members receive instructions during CATM courses to better learn how to handle their weapons in training environments and to maintain their proficiency in day to day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)