Osan commemorates 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car

U.S. Air Force service members pose with the Operation Kiddy Car plaque during an anniversary ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 17, 2025. Lt. Col. Russell Blaisdell, a chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Merle Strang commandeered several trucks at the port of Incheon, transporting more than 1,000 children to an air base in Gimpo, where they boarded 16 Douglas C-54 Skymasters and were evacuated to Jeju. The actions of Blaisdell and Strang exemplified courage, compassion, and decisive leadership in the face of crisis, showcasing the core mission of the Chaplain Corps by safeguarding innocent lives amid chaos and uncertainty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)