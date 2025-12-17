Pak Ki-Un, Operation Kiddy Car ceremony guest speaker, shares his personal experiences during the Korean War at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 17, 2025. Pak shared his personal experiences as an 8-year-old boy at the onset of the Korean War, offering firsthand insight into the fear, hardship and uncertainty faced during the conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 02:29
|Photo ID:
|9450434
|VIRIN:
|251217-F-MU509-1005
|Resolution:
|3877x2770
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan commemorates 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan commemorates 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car
No keywords found.