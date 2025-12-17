Osan commemorates 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pak Ki-Un, Operation Kiddy Car ceremony guest speaker, shares his personal experiences during the Korean War at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 17, 2025. Pak shared his personal experiences as an 8-year-old boy at the onset of the Korean War, offering firsthand insight into the fear, hardship and uncertainty faced during the conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)