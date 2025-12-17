Osan commemorates 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force service members pose with the Operation Kiddy Car plaque during an...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force service members pose with the Operation Kiddy Car plaque during an anniversary ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 17, 2025. Lt. Col. Russell Blaisdell, a chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Merle Strang commandeered several trucks at the port of Incheon, transporting more than 1,000 children to an air base in Gimpo, where they boarded 16 Douglas C-54 Skymasters and were evacuated to Jeju. The actions of Blaisdell and Strang exemplified courage, compassion, and decisive leadership in the face of crisis, showcasing the core mission of the Chaplain Corps by safeguarding innocent lives amid chaos and uncertainty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Fighter Wing gathered to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 17, 2025.



Operation Kiddy Car is a historic humanitarian mission that occurred on Dec. 20, 1950, when U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Russell Blaisdell, a chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Merle Strang worked together to rescue more than 1,000 Korean orphans and their caretakers from war-torn Seoul.



“It is an honor to be at Osan Air Base to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Chief of Chaplains for the U.S. Air Force. “The mission highlights the impact of Chaplain Lt. Col. Russell Blaisdell and Staff Sgt. Merle Strang, two members of the Air Force Chaplain Corps whose actions saved the lives of more than 1,000 Korean children during the Korean War. Honoring their legacy reminds us of the difference Airmen can make through courage and compassion.”



Initially, Blaisdell and Strang worked together to rescue displaced children from the streets, providing them with shelter and medical care. As the Korean War intensified and conditions worsened, the two Airmen coordinated the evacuation and safe transportation of the orphans to Jeju Island. Commandeering several trucks at the port of Incheon, Blaisdell and his team transported the children to an air base in Gimpo, where they boarded 16 Douglas C-54 Skymasters and were evacuated to Jeju.



Blaisdell and Strang’s actions exemplified courage, compassion and decisive leadership in the face of crisis, showcasing the core mission of the Chaplain Corps by safeguarding innocent lives amid chaos and uncertainty.



During the ceremony, Pak Ki-Un, Operation Kiddy Car ceremony guest speaker, shared his personal experiences as an 8-year-old boy at the onset of the Korean War, offering firsthand insight into the fear, hardship and uncertainty faced during the conflict.



“If there had been no war, I would have gone to school in Seoul, my father would still be with us, and my family wouldn’t have lost anything,” said Pak. “I used to be a very outgoing person, but the war and the orphanage changed me into a very quiet person. Looking back now, the first thing that remains deepest in my heart is how precious food is. The second is how valuable family is.”



Pak’s remarks provided a powerful reminder of the human cost of war and the lasting impacts of humanitarian efforts such as Operation Kiddy Car. He went on to express his gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided during the war and for the continued presence of U.S. forces on the peninsula.



“I have carried this gratitude with me all my life,” expressed Pak. “Thank you for helping our country during the Korean War—not only during the war—but even now as U.S. forces remain here, I am grateful that you help keep peace in South Korea.”



The ceremony also highlighted how the actions of Blaisdell and Strang continue to inspire Religious Support Teams across the Korean peninsula, who provide care, counsel and support to those entrusted to them. The event further recognized the enduring bond between the U.S. and ROK, a partnership strengthened not only through shared defense but through shared humanity.



“Operation Kiddy Car reminds us that when Airmen recognize a need and act with courage and compassion, their impact can extend far beyond a single moment,” said Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander. “What began as Airmen advising leadership became a unified, Total Force effort, and seventy-five years later that same spirit of teamwork and partnership, ‘Katchi Kapshida, We Go Together’, continues to define how we serve on the Korean Peninsula.”



The legacy of Operation Kiddy Car continues to remind us that even in the most challenging moments, acts of courage and compassion can leave an impact far beyond the moment in which they occur and illuminate hope for future generations.