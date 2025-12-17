(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Osan commemorates 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car [Image 4 of 6]

    Osan commemorates 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, delivers closing remarks during the Operation Kiddy Car 75th anniversary ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 17, 2025. Operation Kiddy Car is a historic humanitarian mission that occurred on Dec. 20, 1950, when U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Russell Blaisdell, a chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Merle Strang worked together to rescue more than 1,000 Korean orphans and their caretakers from war-torn Seoul. The actions of Blaisdell and Strang exemplified courage, compassion, and decisive leadership in the face of crisis, showcasing the core mission of the Chaplain Corps by safeguarding innocent lives amid chaos and uncertainty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps
    Katchi Kapshida
    51FW
    Service Before Self
    We Go Together
    Operation Kiddy Car

