Osan commemorates 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Chief of Chaplains for the U.S. Air Force, reflects on Operation Kiddy Car during a ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 17, 2025. Operation Kiddy Car is a historic humanitarian mission that occurred on Dec. 20, 1950, when U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Russell Blaisdell, a chaplain, and Staff Sgt. Merle Strang worked together to rescue more than 1,000 Korean orphans and their caretakers from war-torn Seoul. The actions of Blaisdell and Strang exemplified courage, compassion, and decisive leadership in the face of crisis, showcasing the core mission of the Chaplain Corps by safeguarding innocent lives amid chaos and uncertainty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)