    Control House [Image 4 of 4]

    Control House

    GILA BEND, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The Painted Rock Dam Control House entrance is pictured Nov. 17 near Gila Bend, Arizona. The dam is a major flood-control project in the Gila River Drainage Basin, constructed and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9450419
    VIRIN: 251117-A-RY318-3029
    Resolution: 6292x4194
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Control House [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

