The Painted Rock Dam Control House entrance is pictured Nov. 17 near Gila Bend, Arizona. The dam is a major flood-control project in the Gila River Drainage Basin, constructed and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9450419
|VIRIN:
|251117-A-RY318-3029
|Resolution:
|6292x4194
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Control House [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Senior leaders tour Painted Rock Dam
No keywords found.