Army Public Affairs Chief

Army Chief of Public Affairs Rebecca Hodson joins USACE senior leaders on a tour of Painted Rock Dam Nov. 17 in Gila Bend, Arizona. Hodson expressed the Army’s vital role to the nation’s civil works programs, including protecting critical infrastructure, flood-risk management and disaster response. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)