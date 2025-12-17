(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Public Affairs Chief

    Army Public Affairs Chief

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Army Chief of Public Affairs Rebecca Hodson joins USACE senior leaders on a tour of Painted Rock Dam Nov. 17 in Gila Bend, Arizona. Hodson expressed the Army’s vital role to the nation’s civil works programs, including protecting critical infrastructure, flood-risk management and disaster response. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 01:19
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Public Affairs Chief [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Senior leaders tour Painted Rock Dam

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

