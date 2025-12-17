Army Public Affairs Chief

Army Chief of Public Affairs Rebecca Hodson joins USACE senior leaders on a tour of Painted Rock Dam Nov. 17 in Gila Bend, Arizona. Hodson expressed the Army’s vital role to the nation’s civil works programs, including protecting critical infrastructure, flood-risk management and disaster response. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9450416
|VIRIN:
|251117-A-RY318-3027
|Resolution:
|6220x4147
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Senior leaders tour Painted Rock Dam
