    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham and Army Chief of Public Affairs Rebecca Hodson join USACE senior leaders on a tour of Painted Rock Dam Nov. 17 in Gila Bend, Arizona. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    This work, Conversation [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senior leaders tour Painted Rock Dam

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

