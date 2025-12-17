Senior Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham and Army Chief of Public Affairs Rebecca Hodson discuss the Army’s vital role to the nation’s civil works programs, including protecting critical infrastructure, flood-risk management and disaster response, while touring Painted Rock Dam Nov. 17 in Gila Bend, Arizona. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)