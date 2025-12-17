(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senior Leaders [Image 2 of 4]

    Senior Leaders

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham and Army Chief of Public Affairs Rebecca Hodson discuss the Army’s vital role to the nation’s civil works programs, including protecting critical infrastructure, flood-risk management and disaster response, while touring Painted Rock Dam Nov. 17 in Gila Bend, Arizona. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    Senior leaders tour Painted Rock Dam

