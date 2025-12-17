(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AUSTRALIA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kayli Khamsanit, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Plans noncommissioned officer, left, and Airman 1st Class Qyire Howard, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stand in front of a C-17 Globemaster III during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Dec. 12, 2025. OKSB is a joint and coalition integrated exercise planned and executed by the 62d AW to validate rapid generation and power projection capabilities, while operating effectively with joint, allied, and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 23:53
    Photo ID: 9450372
    VIRIN: 251212-F-FZ485-1238
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    USAF
    MXG
    62d Airlift Wing
    62 AW
    maintenance
    U.S. Air Force
    OKSB
    Operation KENNY STRIKES BACK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery