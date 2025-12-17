62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kayli Khamsanit, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Plans noncommissioned officer, left, and Airman 1st Class Qyire Howard, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stand in front of a C-17 Globemaster III during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Dec. 12, 2025. OKSB is a joint and coalition integrated exercise planned and executed by the 62d AW to validate rapid generation and power projection capabilities, while operating effectively with joint, allied, and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)