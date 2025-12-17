(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AUSTRALIA

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    From left, a Protected Mobility Vehicle and a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the 10th Brigade sit within a C-17 Globemaster III mid-flight during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, Australia, Dec. 10, 2025. The flight was accompanied by members of the 14 Regiment Artillery, who utilized the 62d Airlift Wing to simulate realistic training scenarios, enabling a coalition operation delivering effects for tactical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 23:53
    Photo ID: 9450371
    VIRIN: 251210-F-FZ485-1290
    Resolution: 5829x3878
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    USAF
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
    Australian Army
    62d Airlift Wing
    62 AW
    U.S. Air Force
    HIMARS
    OKSB
    Operation KENNY STRIKES BACK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery