From left, a Protected Mobility Vehicle and a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the 10th Brigade sit within a C-17 Globemaster III mid-flight during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, Australia, Dec. 10, 2025. The flight was accompanied by members of the 14 Regiment Artillery, who utilized the 62d Airlift Wing to simulate realistic training scenarios, enabling a coalition operation delivering effects for tactical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|12.10.2025
Date Posted: 12.17.2025
|9450371
|251210-F-FZ485-1290
|5829x3878
|3.59 MB
|Location:
Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AU
|1
|1
62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
