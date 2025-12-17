U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Scottini, 4th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the 10th Brigade onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Royal Australian Air Force Base Scherger, Australia, Dec. 10, 2025. The 62d Airlift Wing transported several HIMARS and Protected Mobility Vehicles from the 10th Brigade, a coalition maneuver that enabled partner integration and interoperability while ensuring tactical readiness during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9450368
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-FZ485-1394
|Resolution:
|5924x3942
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
