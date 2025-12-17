62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Liam Plybob, 4th Airlift Squadron pilot, left, and Capt. Bryant Regehr, 4th AS pilot, right, fly a C-17 Globemaster III during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, Australia, Dec. 10, 2025. Plybob and Regehr transported High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the 10th Brigade in a coalition maneuver exercising partner integration and tactical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)