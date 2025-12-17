U.S. Air Force Capt. Liam Plybob, 4th Airlift Squadron pilot, left, and Capt. Bryant Regehr, 4th AS pilot, right, fly a C-17 Globemaster III during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, Australia, Dec. 10, 2025. Plybob and Regehr transported High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the 10th Brigade in a coalition maneuver exercising partner integration and tactical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9450369
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-FZ485-1206
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
