A C-17 Globemaster III from the 62d Airlift Wing sits on the flightline during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Dec. 12, 2025. OKSB is a joint and coalition integrated exercise planned and executed by the 62d AW to validate rapid generation and power projection capabilities, while operating effectively with joint, allied, and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
12.12.2025
12.17.2025
|9450370
|251212-F-FZ485-1211
|6048x4024
|2.06 MB
|Location:
ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AU
|1
|1
62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK; Deploys into Indo-Pacific Theater
