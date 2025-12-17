SAN DIEGO- Members of the Royal Norwegian Navy tour the Surface Advanced Warfighting Schoolhouse (SAWS) during a visit to strengthen the U.S.-Norwegian partnership. SAWS, a branch of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 19:24
|Photo ID:
|9450042
|VIRIN:
|251217-N-OR809-1886
|Resolution:
|4253x3526
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMWDC hosts members of the Royal Norwegian Navy [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center hosts Norwegian Navy Captain in warfighting exchange.
No keywords found.