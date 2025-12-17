SMWDC hosts members of the Royal Norwegian Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO- U.S. Navy Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), welcomes Royal Norwegian Navy CAPT Lene Dømbe, Deputy Commander of the Norwegian Navy Training Establishment, to SMWDC during a visit to strengthen the U.S.-Norwegian partnership. SMWDC enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.