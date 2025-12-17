(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SMWDC hosts members of the Royal Norwegian Navy [Image 3 of 7]

    SMWDC hosts members of the Royal Norwegian Navy

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO- Members of the Royal Norwegian Navy tour the Surface Advanced Warfighting Schoolhouse (SAWS) during a visit to strengthen the U.S.-Norwegian partnership. SAWS, a branch of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 19:24
    Photo ID: 9450041
    VIRIN: 251217-N-OR809-4335
    Resolution: 5702x3801
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SMWDC hosts members of the Royal Norwegian Navy [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center hosts Norwegian Navy Captain in warfighting exchange.

    SMWDC SAWS WTI

